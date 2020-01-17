Local African Caribbean group to host Black History Month dinner

NEWS RELEASE

AFRICAN CARIBBEAN CANADIAN ASSOCIATION OF NORTHERN ONTARIO

*************************

African Caribbean Canadian Association of Northern Ontario (ACCANO) would like to extend our warm invitation to you to join us in this year’s Annual Black History Month Celebration Dinner.

The dinner event is an opportunity to raise awareness and visibility of our diverse heritage as residents of the Algoma region while celebrating with the community.

The theme of this year’s celebration is 'Our Stories: Integration and Black Excellence'. The dinner event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29. at the Grand Gardens North, on 1324 Great Northern Rd. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The event will feature two guest speakers, colourful multicultural menu, live music, dance, art exhibits, fashion show, door prizes, and a cash bar.

ACCANO was formed in 2011 as a not for profit, non political, and non-denominational volunteer led group. Our vision is to foster and leave a legacy of our cultural heritage by contributing to the economic, social and civic development of the Canadian society through active and equitable integration of our members.

During the month of February, ACCANO celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Canadians as well as share our vibrant and diverse culture with the community.

A big thank you to our community partners and sponsors. This year's proud partners are: Feifel Broadbent Gualazzi Law Firm, Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation, Algoma University, Sault Community Information and Career Centre, Sault College, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, Quality Inn and Suites Bay Front, and Great Lakes Honda, among others.

You can buy tickets online here.

*************************