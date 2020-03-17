Look who won a trip to Varado, Cuba

Crime Stoppers would like to remind all ticket purchasers and prize winners that trips are eligible for booking up to 6 months after the draw date

NEWS RELEASECRIME STOPPERS OF SAULT STE. MARIE AND ALGOMA DISTRICT*************************Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District gave away a trip to Varadero, Cuba tonight as part of their 2019/2020 Trip of the Month fundraiser.

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, Crime Stoppers would like to remind all ticket purchasers and prize winners that trips are eligible for booking up to 6 months after the draw date.

Both Crime Stoppers and Expedia Cruise Ship Centres will work closely with trip winners to ensure their prizes are redeemed. Our organization is taking proactive measures to slow the curve of the spread of this disease and is looking forward to the day international travel is deemed safe again.

Prize #1: 7-nights in Varadero, Cuba Ian Johnston Ticket #200

Prize # 2: $150 Mark Faught Ticket #205

Prize # 3: $150 Mary Orlando Ticket #442

The next draw is for an adventure in Ireland and will take place Monday, April 20, 2020. License #M809007.

If you would like to be put on a waitlist for future Trip of the Month draws or the 12 Days of Christmas Vacation draw please email the Crime Stoppers office info@saultcrimestoppers.com with your name, address, phone number, and email.

